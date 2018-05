NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say there has been a shooting at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville.

One person was rushed to the hospital, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

update: patient is en route to skyline hospital. No other patients right now. A reported second patient was false. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 3, 2018

A police dispatcher tells The Associated Press authorities are responding after reports of a shooting.

Local media reports say the mall is being evacuated.