Pedestrian hit, killed by truck in Lake Forest Park

LAKE FOREST, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a truck and later died early Thursday morning.

Lake Forest Park police said a man was either standing in the 15300 block of Bothell Way or trying to cross the road when he was struck about 3 a.m.

The man was rushed to the hospital but later died.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with investigators.

The northbound lanes of Bothell Way were shut down while police conducted their investigation.