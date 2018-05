× It’s that time! Here’s a list of Northwest farmers markets opening soon

SEATTLE — Do you love fresh greens? How about hand-pressed kombucha? Maybe some soothing music in the morning?

Well, this time of year is certainly for you.

All around the Northwest, seasonal farmers markets are opening up for the spring and summer season.

We’ve compiled some of the openings, broken down by area, so you can find the best spot to pick up fresh tomatoes and other local delights.

If we’ve missed a farmers market you’d like added to the list, please email tips@q13fox.com. Also, many farmers markets are open year-round. The list below just includes seasonal farmers markets.

Seattle

Wallingford Farmers Market - Opens Wednesday, May 16. Every Wednesday through late September. Meridian Park at the corner of Meridian Avenue N and N 50th Street.

Madrona Farmers Market - Open Friday, May 18. Every Friday through mid-October. Madrona Grocery Outlet, at the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Way and E. Union Street.

Columbia City Farmers Market - Opens Wednesday, May 9. Every Wednesday to Oct. 10. 37th Ave S and South Edmunds Street.

Lake City Farmers Market - Opens Thursday, June 7. Every Thursday to through mid-October. NE 125th and 28th NE in Lake City.

Phinney Farmers Market - Opens Friday, June 1.Every Friday through the end of September. North 67th Street and Phinney Avenue North.

Magnolia Farmers Market - Opens Saturday, June 2. Every Saturday through October 20. 33rd Avenue West and West McGraw Street.

Tacoma

Broadway Farmers Market - Opens Thursday, May 3. Every single Thursday through Oct 25. 9th Avenue and Broadway.

Point Ruston Farmers Market - Opens Sunday, June 3. Every Sunday through Sept. 30. 5005 Ruston Way at the Grand Plaza.

Eastside Farmers Market - Opens Tuesday, June 5. Every Tuesday through Aug. 28. 3500 McKinley Avenue East.

Tumwater Farmers Market - Open currently. Every Wednesday through September. The corner of Capitol Boulevard and Israel Road.

NOTE: South Tacoma Farmers Market will not open this year.

Everett

Boxcar Park Farmers Market - Opens Sunday, May 13. Every Sunday through Oct. 14. 615 13th Street Boxcar Park, Everett.

Everett Transit Center - Opens Wednesday, May 23. Every Wednesday through September 26. 2333 32nd Street.

King County

Auburn Farmers Market - Opens Sunday, June 3. Every Sunday through Sept. 30. 1140 Auburn Way South.

Bellevue Farmers Market - Opens Thursday, June 18. Every Thursday through Oct. 12. 1717 Bellevue Way, NE.

Crossroads Farmers Market - Opens Tuesday, June 5. Every Tuesday through Sept. 25. 15600 NE 8th Street.

Des Moines Farmers Market - Opens Saturday, June 3. Every Saturday through September, and Wednesday during July and August. 22307 Dock Avenue South.

Federal Way -- Opens Saturday, May 12. Every Saturday through Oct. 27. 1701 South 320th Street.

Issaquah Farmers Market - Opens Saturday, May 5. Every Saturday through September. 1730 10th Avenue NW.

Kent Farmers Market - Opens Saturday, June 2. Every Saturday through Sept. 23. Intersection of 2nd Avenue and Smith Street.

Renton Farmers Market - Opens Tuesday, June 5. Every Tuesday through September. 233 Burnett Avenue South.

Redmond Farmers Market - Open Saturdays, May 5. Every Saturday through October. 7730 Leary Way.

Sammamish Farmers Market - Open Wednesday, May 9. Every Wednesday through Sept. 26. 801 228th Avenue SE.

Snohomish County

Bothell Farmers Market - Opens Friday, June 1. Every Friday through Sept. 28. 23718 Bothell Everett Highway.

Farm to Table in Monroe - Opens Wednesday, June 21. Every Wednesday and Friday through September. Lake Tye Park, Monroe.

Marysville Farmers Market - Opens Saturday, June 23. Every Saturday through September. 1035 State Avenue, Marysville.

Mukilteo Farmers Market - Opens Wednesday, June 6. Every Saturday through September.

Snohomish Farmers Market - Opens Thursday, May 3. Every Thursday through September. Near Maple Valley in downtown Snohomish.

Pierce County

Lakewood Farmers Market - Opens Tuesday, June 6. Every Tuesday through Sept. 12. Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street.

Gig Harbor Farmers Market - Open currently. Open Saturdays through September. 5503 Wollochet Drive NW.

Steilacoom Farmers Market - Open Wednesday, June 14. Every Wednesday through August. Corner of LaFayette and Wilkes Street.

Others

Olympia Farmers Market - Open currently. Thursday through Sunday from April through October. 700 North Capitol Way.

Bremerton Farmers Market - Open Wednesday, May 3. Every Thursday through Oct. 11. Evergreen Park, Bremerton.

Bainbridge Island Farmers Market - Open currently. Every Saturday through November. 280 Madison Avenue North.

Anacortes Farmers Market - Open Saturday, May 5. Every Saturday through October.