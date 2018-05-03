× Man stabbed in the neck in Everett apartment, suffers life-threatening injuries

SEATTLE – A man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the neck in Everett on Thursday morning, the Snohomish County sheriff’s office said.

Detectives said the man was stabbed during a fight between two men who know each other inside an apartment in the 3100 block of 132nd St. S.E. at around 9:50 a.m.

The suspect drove away in a gray Nissan passenger vehicle, and the victim was sent to Providence Regional Medical Center.

There’s an active investigation, but deputies said there’s no threat to the public based on the fact the men were acquainted.