Man gets 9-months for attempting to rob Girl Scout cookie booth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. — A man accused of trying to rob a Girl Scout cookie booth in Tacoma has been sentenced.

23-year-old Roman Anthony Mira was sentenced to nine months behind bars. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of first-degree attempted theft and third-degree assault as part of negotiations with Pierce County prosecutors.

Charging papers say Mira approached a 10-year-old girl and her mother as they sold cookies March 10 outside a grocery store. The papers say Mira questioned the mother about her fanny back before saying, "Give me all your money and no one will get hurt."

The mother said Mira lifted his sweatshirt, exposing what she thought might have been a gun.

She said Mira walked away after she told him she had nothing to give him.