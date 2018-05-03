FDA warns of norovirus outbreak linked to B.C. raw oysters distributed in Washington state

SEATTLE — A norovirus outbreak has been linked to some raw oysters harvested in southern and central parts of Baynes Sound, B.C., the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday.

The potentially contaminated oysters were distributed to Washington, Alaska, California, Illinois, Massachusetts and New York.

The FDA and the states are trying to find exactly where the raw oysters were distributed and see that they are removed from the food supply, the agency said.

Food contaminated with noroviruses may look, smell and taste normal, the FDA said.