Ellen Tailor interviews singer Noah Cyrus at WE Day

Noah Cyrus’ star began to shine in 2017, as her debut single “Make Me (Cry)” went straight to #1 on Spotify’s Viral Global Chart within hours of release, and has since surpassed 420 million global audio and video streams.

The introductory song from her forthcoming album NC-17 was met with unanimous praise in the U.S. and abroad, with Dazed calling it a “leftfield pop ballad” and Rolling Stone deeming it an “R&B-tinged pop tearjerker.” Her follow up tracks have received similar accolades and landed her an opening slot on Katy

Perry’s U.S. tour, where she just completed a national run that included two nights at Madison Square Garden.

Her most recent release and follow up “Stay Together” is following suit, and already lining up to be the “song of the summer contender,” according to Idolator and NYLON crowning it as a “warm and cheery anthem of the summer.

“Following her televised awards show debut at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the 17-year old received a standing ovation from the audience, that included some of the biggest names in music such as Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendez and The Chainsmokers, among others. She performed

“Stay Together” at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards for the first time on television, with Billboard noting how she “exuded some serious attitude.

”Cyrus continues to show her range with “I’m Stuck,” which Rolling Stone called “catchy, shimmering country-pop.” These songs will appear on her debut album, NC-17.