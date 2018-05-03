Carroll, Wilson and Baldwin celebrate local students at WE Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Doug Baldwin are used to hearing the roar of the crowd.

During WE Day at KeyArena, they were the ones doing the cheering, praising more than 16,000 students from across the state who volunteered to make their communities and the world a better place.

The event is free. Students earn a ticket to WE Day by completing one local and one global action relating to any social justice issue they choose.

Carroll was instrumental bringing the Canadian-based event to Seattle and the U.S. six years ago. Since then, the movement has inspired more than a million kids across the country.

