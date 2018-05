Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Alaska Airlines will break ground on a new building Thursday morning at a ceremony on International Boulevard.

The company says they will unveil plans and break ground on a new building that represents the next chapter for the airline in the region.

The ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Governor Jay Inslee, Congressman Adam Smith, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and Alaska CEO Brad Tilden are expected to attend the event.