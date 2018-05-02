× Woman accused of throwing rock at Amazon Spheres released on own recognizance

SEATTLE (AP) — A 21-year-old Tacoma woman who was arrested on May Day for allegedly throwing a rock at the Amazon Spheres has been released on personal recognizance after a judge found probable cause that she committed malicious mischief.

The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that the suspect was initially described by police as a masked man, but court records show she identifies as a woman.

Probable cause documents say she is accused of throwing a “hard object” at the Spheres in downtown Seattle, which created a four-inch scratch in one of the glass panes. The statement says each pane in the Spheres’ specialized windows costs $10,000.

The documents say witnesses at the scene photographed the incident and identified the woman to police.

May Day activities in the region were among the most peaceful in recent years. Seattle police reported no problems during the March for Immigrant and Workers Rights.