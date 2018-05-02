Vandals strike in downtown Olympia the night after May Day

OLYMPIA, Wash. — About 10 to 20 people in dark clothing broke windows and spray-painted graffiti at the US Bank and other buildings on 4th Avenue in downtown Olympia Wednesday night, police said.

The Olympia Police Department said it happened very quickly, around 10 p.m., and that there had been no arrests and they had no suspects.

“Damage will be assessed in the morning,” a spokesman said. “We’ll also be looking for any helpful surveillance.”

Police officers were posted at various buildings afterward.