Town of Rainier without water after major water-main break

RAINIER, Wash. – The town of Rainier was without water Thursday, the city confirmed on its website.

The city said the problem was due to a major water-main break.

“We are actively working on repairs, but in the meantime, this may create an inconvenience to our citizens,” the website reads.

There was no immediate word on when exactly water would be restored. Calls to the city by Q13 News went unanswered Wednesday evening.

It was unclear when the outage began.

Rainier is a small Thurston County town of about 2,000 people, southeast of Olympia.