Three easy recipes for cooking with tequila

SEATTLE - Tequila is most often times sipped on or shot or mixed to create some type of tasty margarita cocktail. Cooking with tequila is bound to impress your guests on any occasion. Scotty and Colt from Papa Bueno's Tequila share three of their favorite, drool worthy recipes.

Spiked Shrimp Ceviche

Enjoy this delicious coastal favorite with shrimp, tomatoes, and avocado spiked with jalapeno, lime, and Papa Bueno Silver Tequila. Grab the tortilla chips and dig in!

Prep time: 15 min

Total time: 1hr 15min at least

Ingredients:

(1 large bag of tortilla chips)

1 lb shrimp - peeled, deveined, tails removed, chopped into 1/2 inch pieces

2 roma tomatoes - insides removed, diced

1 jalapeno - insides removed, diced

1 avocado - cubed

2 tbsp cilantro - minced

1/4 cup lime juice

2 tbsp Papa Bueno Silver Tequila

1/2 tsp salt

Preparation:

(If starting with raw shrimp) Blanch shrimp - boil for 1 minute (do not exceed) then immediately place into ice water to preserve soft texture. Place shrimp, tomatoes, jalapeno, and cilantro into a large bowl. Pour in teguila, lime juice, and salt and toss to coat everything. Chill for at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours. Remove from fridge, fold in avocado, serve with tortilla chips!

Tipsy Tequila Fruit Salad

Let the tangy, fruity, and fresh flavors wash over you when you taste this summer time salad. Also, feel free to add additional fruit or vegetables to make it your own!

Prep time: 15 min

Total time: 20 min

3 cups watermelon - 1 inch cubes

1 pineapple - 1 inch cubes

2 cups strawberries - sliced

Handful of mint leaves - sliced once

1/4 cup Papa Bueno Silver Tequila

1/4 cup agave nectar

3 limes - juiced and zested

Pinch of salt

Preparation:

Place watermelon, pineapple, strawberries, and mint in large salad bowl. Shake tequila, lime juice, lime zest, agave, and a pinch of salt into a dressing. Pour dressing over fruit and mint and toss, coating everything thoroughly. Serve right away or chill up to 24 hours.

Flank Steak with Margarita Marinade

Use this simple marinade for flank steak, pork tenderloin, chicken wings, thighs, or breasts. The lime and salt penetrates the meat while the tequila and triple sec caramelize into a delicious (and alcohol free) crust.

Prep time: 5 min

Total time: 1+ hours

Ingredients:

1-2 lb beef flank steak

3/4 cup Papa Bueno Silver Tequila

3/4 cup Triple Sec

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

2 tbsp coarse ground sea salt

2 tbsp course ground pepper

Preparation:

Place steak in plastic bag or platter for marinading. Put remaining ingredients in bowl or large cup and mix together. Pour marinade into bag or platter to cover steak. Marinade for at least 1 hour or put in fridge and marinade up to 24 hours. Remove steak from fridge and allow to settle at room temperature. Heat grill on high. When hot, place steak directly onto hot grill. Cook 2-3 minutes on each side to sear. Then cook to desired doneness. Let rest 5 minutes then slice in thin strips to serve. Try to preserve all meat juice for dipping or topping.