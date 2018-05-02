Seahawks finalize dates and times for home preseason games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks announced dates and times for their two preseason home games Wednesday on their Facebook page.

The Seahawks will play the Indianapolis Colts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9, and the Oakland Raiders at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30.

The Seahawks had already announced their preseason opponents, with dates and times TBA. So far, there are only date ranges for their road games against the Los Angeles Chargers (Aug. 16-20) and Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 23-26).

The Seahawks released their regular-season schedule two weeks ago. It features five prime time games, a trip to London, and Richard Sherman’s return to Seattle with the San Francisco 49ers.

Up next for Seattle is rookie mini-camp at the VMAC from Friday-Sunday.