Putting a Northwest spin on Cinco de Mayo spirits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Tequila, by law, must be made in Mexico. Papa Bueno Tequila, a Pacific Northwest brand, puts a local spin on tequila and even partners with other local companies. Together with Demitri's All Natural Organic Mixes, they share three of their favorite margarita recipes just in time for your Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

“The Seattle Margarita” featuring Papa Bueno Silver + Demitri’s Traditional Organic Margarita Mix + Demitri’s Pineapple-Pomegranate-Lime Rimshot Salt + Lime Wheel Garnish “The Summer Heatwave Margarita” featuring Papa Bueno Reposado + sneak peak of Demitri’s Cucumber Pepper Margarita Mix + Demitri’s Original Rimshot Salt + Jalapeno and Pepper Garnish “The Skinny Seattleite Margarita/The Skinny in Seattle Margarita” featuring Papa Bueno Anejo + Demitri’s 38 Cal Margarita Mix + No salt +Cilantro Garnish

If drinking tequila isn't your thing, Papa Bueno's Colt and Scotty share easy-to-make tasty recipes using the Mexican liquor that you can watch here.