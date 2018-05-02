Pickup truck plows through brick wall of Sheridan Elementary School in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A pickup truck jumped a curb and plowed through a brick wall and into Sheridan Elementary School in Tacoma Wednesday night, authorities said.

No on was injured.

Tacoma police said the driver — an adult male — was arrested for driving while his license was suspended. He told officers he blacked out and does not recall what happened.

“It has been a rough night for this individual and the music room at Sheridan Elementary,” Tacoma Public Schools said on its Facebook page. “We’re very grateful no one was injured and we thank the Tacoma Police Department and Tacoma Fire Department – Official Site for their quick response. The music room will be secured tonight, and school will continue tomorrow as crews repair the damaged building.”

Photos courtesy of Tacoma Public Schools.