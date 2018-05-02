× Man struck, killed by suspected drunken driver on International Boulevard in Seatac

SEATAC, Wash. — A man was struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver Wednesday on International Boulevard South near South 216th Street in Seatac, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was to have his blood drawn for a DUI test and then was expected to be booked into the King County Jail for investigation of vehicular homicide, Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.

The victim was walking east across International Boulevard South when the southbound car slammed into him with such force that it sent his body flying over a fence. Witnesses attempted to save the man by performing CPR, but the victim died later at the hospital, Abbott said.

He did not know the victim's name or age, only that he was a man.

Abbott said that about five minutes before the accident, authorities had received reports of a car driving recklessly on International Boulevard. Abbott said it's believed that same driver slammed into the pedestrian at around 5:30 p.m.

Abbott said that after striking the pedestrian, the driver sideswiped another car and rear-ended another one. No one else was injured in those collisions.