Just 1 arrest in overwhelmingly peaceful PNW May Day marches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Police in Seattle made only one arrest in what were peaceful demonstrations on May Day in the Pacific Northwest.

The Seattle Police Department says a masked man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for throwing a rock at Amazon's newest headquarters building known as The Spheres.

The Seattle Times reports Amazon had locked doors throughout their campus in preparation for rallies including the March for Immigrant and Workers Rights as well as a groups protesting the construction of a new youth jail.

Thousands across the country last year peacefully chanted, picketed and protested against President Donald Trump's immigration and labor policies on May Day, despite a small pocket of violent unrest in the Pacific Northwest where police made arrests and shut down protests.

Marchers in Seattle Tuesday carried signs reading "Resist Trump" and "No Wall, No Raids, No War." Other groups made up of far-right Trump supporters also marched through Seattle.

The Statesman Journal reports hundreds also rallied at the Oregon State Capitol holding signs saying "Stop ICE raids" and "Keep Oregon a Sanctuary State."