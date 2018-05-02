× Ichiro to retire this weekend? Conflicting reports emerge around Seattle icon

SEATTLE — Will this be the last weekend to see one of the greatest Mariners players of all time in a hometown uniform?

At least one person close to the team seems to think so.

Brad Adam, the co-anchor of the Mariners post-game show on ROOT Sports, told sport radio KJR that Ichiro Suzuki might retire after this weekend’s homestand against the Angles.

Great stuff as usual from Brad Adam, @JohnHowieSteak , on the future of Ichiro. Brad texted w/ him today and the feeling is that this homestand will be his last. Ichiro is good w/ decision. Brad feels Ichiro wants to retire as a Mariner. #Mariners — Jason Puckett (@JasonPuckett20) May 1, 2018

But a day after the KJR interview, Yahoo Sports analyst Jordan Schultz talked with Ichiro. And what did he reportedly say?

Ichiro plans to keep on playing, of course.

For those asking, #Mariners OF #Ichiro Suzuki tells me he is NOT retiring. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 2, 2018

Rumors about Ichiro retiring began almost as soon as he signed with the team in the off-season. The 44-year-old outfielder has struggled mightily this year, with just a .220 batting average, .256 on base percentage and .220 slugging percentage.

Many were angered when the Mariners kept Ichiro on the 25-man roster late last month, sending the better-performing Guillermo Heredia down to the minors.

This could be a great weekend for Ichiro to leave the team with plenty of fanfare. With the Los Angeles Angels coming to town, and Japanese star Shohei Ohtani expected to pitch, crowds at the games will likely be good.

Despite his age, though, he’s still sometimes capable of spectacular plays.

So will he retire?

At this point, it’s wait and see.

