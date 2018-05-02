× Boeing Report: 2 million aviation jobs needed by 2036

SEATTLE – A Boeing study shows the aviation industry will need 2 million new commercial pilots, maintenance technicians, and cabin crew members over the next 20 years.

Federal Aviation officials with the NTSB will look closely at what went wrong with both of those Boeing 737's. They'll comb through maintenance records to make sure the planes and their parts were all up-to-date. There's a nationwide shortage of people trained to do those jobs.

When there’s an emergency landing as we’ve seen twice over the past couple of weeks with two Southwest Airlines planes, if there’s a problem with a plane itself…

“You take it very personally. It hurts you in the mid-section,” said Selena MacFadden who is as Adjunct Instructor at South Seattle College Aviation Maintenance Technology Program.

Selena MacFadden is an Adjunct Instructor at South Seattle College Aviation Maintenance Technology Program teaching these students how to keep planes up in the air.

“You know what’s going on as far as how the mechanics are feeling who that aircraft was assigned to who was on board everybody ask themselves did I have a part to do in it. Did I work on it? What happened?” asked MacFadden.

However, the number of people responsible for keeping our planes in tip-top shape is declining due to retirement and a lack of new recruits.

“There’s an immediate fear of math and physics,” said South Seattle College Embedded Career Specialist David Skogerboe.

At 50 years old, Adrian Claybourne is answering the call. The former pastry chef who spent years sailing in the Carribean is heading back to school to be an aviation mechanic.

“In the Caribbean, there are no mechanics really, so I decided I should probably learn how to fix my own plane,” said Aviation Mechanic Technology Student Adrian Claybourne.

It’s Davide Skogerboe’s job to connect students like Adrian with the countless openings across the nation.

“People are starting to realize I can go to school for two years and make a lot of money pretty quickly,” said Skogerboe.

But a baseline salary of $20 an hour isn’t enough to fuel the shortage of aviation professionals.

“They think it’s low tech just turning wrenches and things like that,” said Claybourne.

Maintenance work isn’t all just about using your hands on complex parts. There’s a growing tech side.

“The electronics in an aircraft and that is exploding in need as aircrafts become more like computers,” said Skogerboe.

Adrian graduates with his degree and two FAA certifications next month. He leaves behind one of many open spots at the aviation program for more students passionate about keeping us safe when we fly.

That same Boeing report shows there’s a shortage of pilots. One local flight instructor says money is a factor. Pilots don’t make as much money as what they used to and going to flight school is expensive and normally doesn’t come with opportunities for grants, scholarships, or student loans.