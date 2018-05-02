Authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says deputies are looking for a man who left the scene of a crash Wednesday morning.
Authorities said a deputy tried to pull over a driver involved in a crash at Larch Way and 179th street in Lynnwood. The driver sped off and hit another car.
Deputies said two people were hurt in that accident and were taken to a nearby hospital.
The sheriff's office said Martha Lake Elementary and Alderwood Middle School were put on lockdown while police searched for the suspect.
