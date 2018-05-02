Authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect in Lynnwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says deputies are looking for a man who left the scene of a crash Wednesday morning.

Authorities said a deputy tried to pull over a driver involved in a crash at Larch Way and 179th street in Lynnwood. The driver sped off and hit another car.

Deputies said two people were hurt in that accident and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff's office said Martha Lake Elementary and Alderwood Middle School were put on lockdown while police searched for the suspect.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspect by K9 track. Containment of the area has been called off. Larch Way near 178th will remain closed while the Collision Investigation Unit investigates the scene of the crash. — Snohomish Sheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) May 2, 2018