Authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect in Lynnwood

Posted 11:21 AM, May 2, 2018, by

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says deputies are looking for a man who left the scene of a crash Wednesday morning.

Authorities said a deputy tried to pull over a driver involved in a crash at Larch Way and 179th street in Lynnwood. The driver sped off and hit another car.

Deputies said two people were hurt in that accident and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff's office said Martha Lake Elementary and Alderwood Middle School were put on lockdown while police searched for the suspect.