2 charged in shooting of 5-month-old puppy at park

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Two men have been charged with animal cruelty in the shooting of a 5-month-old labradoodle that survived its injuries.

The Kitsap Sun reports that the puppy named Audrey was found Monday in a park after a neighbor heard a gunshot and a whimpering dog.

A Facebook post Monday night from the Humane Society said the dog had been shot in the abdomen. Audrey underwent emergency surgery and is recovering.

Court documents say police found a parking ticket near the scene for a man whose vehicle matched a witness description. Officers went to an address for the vehicle’s owner and say a roommate told them the man bought the dog about two months ago.

Police say another roommate told them they were at the park with the man when he shot Audrey.