× Woman hit by car, critically hurt in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in downtown Seattle.

Seattle police said all lanes were blocked around 2:30 p.m. at 1st Ave. and Pine St. A 56-year-old pedestrian was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers said the driver, an adult man, was being evaluated at the scene for possible impairment.

Traffic collision detectives were called to the scene for further investigation.

Officers investigating car/pedestrian injury collision at 1st/Pine. Adult female transported to HMC with life-threatening injuries. Adult male driver being evaluated for possible impairment at the scene. Traffic collision detectives enroute. Active investigation. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 1, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.