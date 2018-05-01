Wings for Autism: Program helps families learn to travel with kids on the spectrum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATAC, Wash. -- Traveling with kids isn't always easy, but it can be especially tough for families with children on the spectrum.

But Sea-Tac Airport is helping parents get a test-run through the Wings For Autism program.

Many families avoid flying at all and even travel hours in a car to get to vacation destinations because they don't know how their child will react to an airplane.

Q13 News followed a family getting ready for a trip to Disneyland in June. Through this program, the family took their first flight together as a family with teenage boys with autism.

It's not just helpful for the families, the flight crew also gets to learn how to help families who have children on the spectrum.

Wings for Autism will have another test run in the fall -- click here for more information.