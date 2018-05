Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Wash. -- A big black bear decided to pay a visit to a homeowner's back porch in Kingston this past weekend -- and didn't leave until it found a snack.

The video was sent in by homeowner Brian Rotsten.

As you can see in the video, the bear checks out the entire porch and then leaves with a bird feeder that appears to be holding some suet.

Suet -- yum!