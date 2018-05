Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACEY, Wash. -- Police are investigating damage and graffiti at the Wells Fargo Bank in Lacey.

Lacey Police Sgt. Jamie Newcomb said officers were called to the bank on Sleater-Kinney about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found several windows smashed out and messages sprayed on the side of the building. Those messages read: "$=Death" and "Happy May Day."

Newcomb said superglue was also spread on the outside ATM keypad.

No one is in custody at this time.