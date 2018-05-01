Say goodbye to the 3rd wettest April on record!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It’s a good day for a good day! And Tuesday we’ll see some “good” clearing later in the evening.

Q13 News Meteorologist Katie Boer says to expect a few scattered passing showers in the morning — mainly in the foothills of King and Snohomish County.

A drier day is expected otherwise after 11:00 a.m. with more sunshine and warm temperatures in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

April showers bring May flowers:

We’re saying GOOD BYE to our 3rd wettest April on record, tallying up 5.69” of rain for the month at SeaTac.

Here’s the top 4 wettest April’s:

6.53” (1991) 5.89” (2013) 5.69” (2018) 5.37” (1996)

Here’s what’s happening:

Our disturbance that’s provided us with passing showers yesterday and this morning is exiting as it dips southward. At least for the morning we’ll still see isolated showers mainly east of I-5 into the mountains. As that exits, high pressure begins to build starting this afternoon through Thursday with some warmer conditions on the way. Friday brings a small dip in our temps. Along with a return of the clouds.