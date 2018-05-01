Q13 FOX/JOEtv and Seattle Storm announce partnership extension: Watch 16 games live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Storm on Tuesday announced the 2018 local broadcast schedule in partnership with Q13 FOX (KCPQ Ch. 13) and JOEtv (KZJO Ch. 22, cable 110). Seattle will welcome the Phoenix Mercury at 6 p.m. for Opening Night presented by Swedish on May 20, broadcast on JOEtv.

JOEtv (ch. 22, cable 110). will broadcast 15 of the Storm’s 2018 regular-season home games, and for the first time, will air the Storm on the road, on May 27 against University of Washington alumni Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces. In addition to the local broadcast, all Storm road games will be broadcast on a combination of WNBA League Pass, NBATV and ESPN2.

"As the official partner of the Seattle Storm we are proud once again to bring professional basketball into the homes of Western Washington viewers,” said Pam Pearson, Q13 FOX/JOEtv SVP/General Manager. “With one of the league’s most passionate fan bases and an exciting roster, we can’t wait to get the season started.”

“We are thrilled to continue this partnership with Q13 FOX and JOEtv,” said Storm President & GM Alisha Valavanis. “Adding the Las Vegas road game to the broadcast schedule is a new way to grow exposure and excitement for our fans.”

Here's a look at 2018 games on JOEtv (scroll down for full season schedule):

Seattle will make its ESPN2 national TV schedule debut on June 7 in Los Angeles, taking on the Sparks at STAPLES Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. The team will also host the Sparks in a national TV showdown, on ESPN2 at KeyArena on June 28, with tipoff set for 6 p.m. PT. All Storm NBATV games and any Storm Twitter live stream games will be announced at a later date.

The Storm returns Sportsradio 950 KJR personality Dick Fain for his 12th season as the play-by-play on-air talent. Color analyst Elise Woodward, who serves as an ESPN and Pac-12 Network analyst and University of Washington women’s basketball on-air talent, returns to the sidelines for her 11th Storm season.

Seattle tips off its home schedule on May 20 vs. Phoenix at KeyArena on Opening Night presented by Swedish, and the first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Bird autographed bobblehead to celebrate her WNBA all-time assist record last season. Secure the best seats in the house with Storm 360 Memberships, available now, starting at $216, available online or by calling (206) 217-WNBA (9622). For package and group rates, please call 206-217-WNBA (9622).

ABOUT Q13 FOX AND JOEtv

Q13 FOX is the Seattle/Tacoma FOX Network affiliate and the home of Q13 News, which provides 10 hours of local news programming weekdays. Q13 FOX is the official television partner of the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Sounders FC. Additionally, as a FOX affiliate, Q13 FOX carries Major League Baseball's World Series, Pac-12 Football, PGA and NASCAR. JOEtv is the Seattle/Tacoma My Network TV affiliate broadcasting on channel 22 and also available on Comcast Cable 110. JOEtv carries a variety of programming including Sounders FC matches and entertainment programming. In addition, JOEtv is home to the weekend edition of Q13 News This Morning on Saturdays and Sundays from 7am – 11am and Q13 News at 9 every night. For more information visit www.q13fox.com.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching approximately 50 million households, national entertainment cable network WGN America, whose reach is more than 77 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 54 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information please visit www.tribunemedia.com.

About the Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm is a two-time WNBA championship team committed to bringing a premium professional basketball and entertainment experience to a fan base rich in tradition and support. The organization places high value on community and building platforms to positively impact the overall entertainment, attraction and economy of the Puget Sound region. In addition, the Storm is dedicated to local youth development in the areas of fitness and wellness; with a special emphasis on inspiring leadership, motivation and the empowerment of girls and women. For more information, please visit StormBasketball.com.

2018 Seattle Storm Regular Season Broadcast Schedule

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME BROADCAST

MAY

Sun. 20 PHOENIX 6:00 JOEtv

Weds. 23 at Phoenix 7:00 League Pass

Fri. 25 CHICAGO 7:00 JOEtv

Sun. 27 at Las Vegas 5:00 JOEtv and League Pass

Tues. 29 WASHINGTON 7:00 JOEtv

Thurs. 31 LAS VEGAS 7:00 JOEtv

JUNE

Sat. 2 at Dallas 7:00 League Pass

Thurs. 7 at Los Angeles 7:30 ESPN2

Sun. 10 ATLANTA 4:00 JOEtv

Tues. 12 CHICAGO 7:00 League Pass

Fri. 15 CONNECTICUT 7:00 JOEtv

Tues. 19 LAS VEGAS 7:00 JOEtv

Fri. 22 INDIANA 7:00 JOEtv

Sun. 24 at Dallas 3:00 League Pass

Tues. 26 at Minnesota 7:00 League Pass

Thurs. 28 LOS ANGELES 6:00 ESPN2

JULY

Sun. 1 CONNECTICUT 4:00 JOEtv

Tues. 3 at New York 7:00 League Pass

Fri. 6 at Atlanta 7:00 League Pass

Sun. 8 WASHINGTON 4:00 JOEtv

Tues. 10 LOS ANGELES Noon JOEtv

Sat. 14 DALLAS 6:00 JOEtv

Weds. 18 at Chicago 11:00a League Pass

Fri. 20 at Connecticut 7:00 League Pass

Sun. 22 at Atlanta 3:00 League Pass

Tues. 24 at Indiana 7:00 League Pass

Tues. 31 at Phoenix 7:00 League Pass

AUGUST

Fri. 3 MINNESOTA 7:00 JOEtv

Mon. 6 at New York 11:00a League Pass

Tues. 7 at Indiana 7:00 League Pass

Thurs. 9 at Washington 11:30a League Pass

Sun. 12 at Minnesota 6:00 League Pass

Fri. 17 NEW YORK 7:00 JOEtv

Sun. 19 DALLAS 4:00 JOEtv