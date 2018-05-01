× Police searching for two cars in fatal hit-and-run

SEATTLE — Seattle police are searching for two cars involved in a fatal hit-and-run, Monday night.

This happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Sand Point Way NE just south of 40th Ave NE.

Witnesses tell Seattle police that the person, believed to be a male, was stumbling from east to west across Sand Point Way. He was outside of the crosswalk and in a poorly lit area.

Police said he tripped on the raised divider and fell into the southbound traffic lane. Police believe he was struck by at least two vehicles. Both of those vehicles left the scene.

Another driver saw the victim on the road and stopped to try and help. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seattle police do not have any vehicle descriptions at this time. They are hoping to have something once traffic investigators speak to the witness.