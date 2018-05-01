Marysville PD seek public’s help to ID armed robbery suspect

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Marysville Police are asking for the public’s help to ID this suspect who robbed a victim at gunpoint.

Detectives say he displayed a handgun on April 19th at 9:14 pm in the parking lot of 16818 Twin Lakes Ave and demanded cash. Once he got the money from the victim, police say the suspect fled on foot and got into a vehicle believed to be a 1988-1993 Nissan Maxima SE.

If you know his name or have any information on where officers can locate him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit an anonymous tip at www.P3Tips.com or download the P3Tips App to your phone. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).