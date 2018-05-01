Man arrested in Ballard murder of youth football coach Robert Baker

SEATTLE – A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday in the Ballard murder of 29-year-old Robert Baker last week.

Homicide detectives and a SWAT team arrested the man in Shoreline.

The suspect hasn’t been identified, but was booked into King County Jail for investigation of murder.

Baker, a well-known youth football coach and the brother of former UW football player Budda Baker, was shot in the chest on 17th Ave. NW early the morning of April 22.

If you have any information on Baker’s death, call the Seattle police tip line at (206) 233-5000.

The investigation is still active and on-going, police said.