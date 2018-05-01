× Doug Baldwin gets MLK Medal of Distinguished Service from King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. – King County recognized Doug Baldwin’s community service this week, presenting the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver with the Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Distinguished Service.

Baldwin partnered with the City of Renton and the Renton School District to build the Family First Community Center in the Cascade/Benson area, which is home to a large population of children living below the poverty line.

“Dr. King understood the importance of the opportunities athletes had to use their platforms for positive social change,” said Councilmember Dave Upthegrove. “Doug’s commitment to service in Renton and all of the communities in King County embodies that vision – and we are better for it.”

Baldwin also joined his teammates in funding the Seahawks Players Equality and Justice for All Action Fund, and worked on the national “building bridges” task force that aimed to start a dialogue between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.