Deer in Oregon are walking around with arrows in their bodies. Police want to know who did this

It’s the kind of photo that just stops you in your tracks. It’s pictures of deer, walking through a field, with arrows shot through their bodies.

The Oregon State Police put the shocking pics out on its Facebook page, trying to find out who would commit such a horrible act.

WARNING: Graphic images below

Last week officers from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife heard about a deer in southwest Oregon that was walking around with an arrow in its body. The state troopers along with the fish and wildlife officers went to the area, near the town of Shady Cove, to try to find the deer and possibly tranquillize it in order to remove the deer.

They were unable to locate the deer, however one of the troopers later spotted a second deer that had been shot with an arrow. Both deer were able to feed and walk, and their injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Then the troopers got information on possibly a third deer with an arrow stuck in it.

The Oregon Hunters Association is offering a $2,600 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

“Poaching wildlife and damaging habitats affects present and future generations of wildlife, impacts communities and the economy, and creates enforcement challenges,” the state police said.