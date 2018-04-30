‘Vicious pit bull’ call ends with friendly dog hanging out in cop car

TEXARKANA, Texas — A call to the report of a “vicious pit bull” did not go as police expected.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, Officer Travis Frost was called Sunday to the report of a “vicious” dog. When Frost arrived at the address he found a dog laying on someone’s front porch.

Frost said he left the door of his police cruiser open just in case he needed to escape the dog — which turned out to be an American Bully.

He didn’t.

Frost said he whistled at the dog which came right over wagging his tail. He petted the dog for a minute, then the dog jumped right into the front seat of the police cruiser.

The new pals took photos and waited for animal control to arrive:

“Pit Bulls have a bit of a bad reputation. Travis said that, while you should always be careful around any dog that you don’t know, you shouldn’t automatically assume that all pit bulls are bad dogs. They might be really loving like this guy was this morning.” 👮🏻‍♂️ 🐕

By Monday, police said the dog’s owner had been found thanks to a microchip. The owner’s information wasn’t updated in the system which is why the dog had an overnight stay at the animal shelter.