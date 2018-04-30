× Deputies searching for girl, 14, who vanished on walk in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are searching for a 14-year-old Spanaway Lake High School student who left for a walk but never returned home.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Aaleeyah Shellman was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at her grandparents’ home near Canyon Road E. and 170th St. E. in Frederickson.

Her family said the girl was stressed about a school project and was going for a short walk through the neighborhood. At 6:13 p.m., she texted her grandmother to say she’d be home soon but never showed up.

Aaleeyah Shellman is 5′ 6″ tall and 100 pounds. She has black shoulder length hair — often worn in a bun. She was last seen wearing a white zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and white shoes.

Authorities said she does not have a history of running away.

“A full Search & Rescue callout was initiated overnight and the neighborhood was searched by K9 including bloodhounds. Detectives are currently interviewing Shellman’s family and friends, and are asking everyone in the Frederickson area – especially near Canyon Rd. between 160th/Brookdale and 176th St. E. – to check your home or business surveillance cameras from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday evening for any images of Aaleeyah Shellman or any suspicious activity. “At this time we do not need volunteers to aid in the search and asking that non-residents please do not come to the neighborhood in efforts to help. We are actively conducting K9 and evidence searches, and do not want the scene disturbed/contaminated. Thank you!”