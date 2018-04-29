Missing the 70s? May brings return of warmer temperatures

SEATTLE — Missing the warm weather? Don’t worry — it’s coming back!

Q13 News Meteorologist Walter Kelley says a few showers continue through Monday morning but overall the work week will be dry and pleasant.

Monday starts out damp especially for the foothills but the day will dry up and we will get a few sun breaks. High Monday will be around 60 degrees.

Tuesday will start out cloudy but the day will be sunny and nice. Wednesday will be nice with highs near 70 degrees. Thursday will be nice with highs near 75 degrees.

Friday will be pleasant but there will be a little less sunshine.

Saturday looks cloudy and mild with rain mainly for the mountains. Not too bad for opening day! Sunday looks mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

The overall May forecast calls for DRIER THAN NORMAL and about normal temperatures. That will be nice after coming off of the 3rd wettest April on record.