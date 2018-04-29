× Meet Sweetheart! #WhyNotMePets

Move over Julia Roberts, the real America’s sweetheart is right here in the Pacific Northwest.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help “Sweetheart” get adopted.

Sweetheart is with a foster through the Motley Zoo Animal Rescue. She is a Jack Russell Terrier mix.

She would do best in a home with another dog because she likes to play rough despite her small size.

“Usually a bigger dog will do better,” said Carolyn Jensen, a licensed technician with the shelter. “She does like to play a little on the rougher side for her size, so sometimes the smaller dogs aren’t quite keen on that one with her.”

Sweetheart suffers from a congenital neurological condition that causes instability and lack of depth perception. She also suffers from microvascular liver shunts. It means her liver doesn't filter out the toxins in the blood as well.

Whoever adopts Sweetheart will need to keep up with her daily medication and a low protein diet.

"Some of her favorite treats are broccoli and strawberries", said Jensen. "With her liver shunt, we like to try and keep more toward the healthier snacks."

Sweetheart's favorite toys are tennis balls and she also likes to play with paper towel rolls.

"She loves to run around, she loves to play, she loves to hike," said Jensen. "She does everything a normal dog does. Just has a few little quirks but we're throwing her a birthday party because she has been with us for two years and we are still trying to find her forever home."

If you're interested in adopting Sweetheart, email the shelter at adopt@motleyzoo.org. You can request adoption application and the shelter will work to approve you.