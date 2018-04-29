Commentary: “Refreshed” Seahawks are once again doubted underdogs, and that’s fine by me

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some Seahawks fans are calling this a rebuild. General Manager John Schneider called it a “reset.” But after this weekend’s draft, I think the best thing to call it… is a refresh.

Because I feel refreshed. I feel like the locker room will be refreshed.

And honesty, I feel re-energized about this team, regardless of their immediate success.

I feel like, in some ways, there’s a hunger that’s been restored. A group of individuals, through the draft and free agency this offseason, all with massive chips on their shoulders with everything to prove. An overall willingness and drive to get down and dirty to fight for what they want.

And best of all: A world that once again doubts them too. Because to me, the Seahawks have become exciting underdogs once again. And that’s not a terrible thing.

What IS terrible is the product of a locker room in which one veteran leader claims to have read books during team meetings and another one openly questions coaches on the sidelines and laments the coach’s message getting stale. Those are red flags. Because the veterans are the guys on which Pete Carroll relies pass his message along – not have it brushed off with an eyeroll here, or a complacent nod there.

I think it’s fair to say that the core leaders that are still here – the Wilsons and Baldwins, the Wagners and Wrights – are loyal mouthpieces to his overall message.

And by refreshing the makeup of the rest of the locker room, they’re also refreshing a culture that led to past success.

So be sure to show every member of this draft class what the national pundits are saying, and I’m excited to see how they respond. Show them that CBSSportsLine gave them a “D+.” Show them that Yahoo Sports gave them an “F.” It’s built-in motivation – motivation that still drives Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, members of a 2012 draft class that Mel Kiper Jr. gave an “F.”

Yes, Shaquem Griffin is the posterchild for overcoming doubt, but it’s not just him. It’ll be Rashaad Penny, hearing criticism about how high he was drafted and how he won’t be able to run behind this offensive line. It’ll be Rasheem Green, hearing that he’s too raw, and Will Dissly, hearing that he’s too green.

Are there still question marks? Of course. But I’m excited by this group. There’s not just a desire to prove doubters wrong, but there seems to be a willingness to listen – and to learn.

Who knows what the product of that will be. But I’m curious to find out.

There aren’t many organizations who can keep their coach and GM and still look refreshed. But the Seahawks did - and that’s the most refreshing thing of all.