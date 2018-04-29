× 2 shot dead, 5 others hurt after biker melee near Seattle

SKYWAY, Wash. — Authorities say two men were killed and five other people were injured after a shootout at a motorcycle club south of Seattle.

The King County Sheriff’s office said the two men, aged 24 and 36, died early Sunday after a large fight broke out in the Family Motorcycle Club parking lot where bikers had gathered.

There were two other people hospitalized with gunshot wounds but they are expected to survive.

Meanwhile, three others were taken to the hospital for other injuries, including one person who crashed his car while fleeing the scene and two people who were simply traumatized by the melee.

Police said the men were shot at the scene but were then found dead at separate locations.

47.492418 -122.239106