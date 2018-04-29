× 2 dead after fight breaks out in Skyway area

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A shooting in the Bryn Mawr-Skyway area early Sunday left at least two people dead, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4 a.m., authorities said they received a report of a large fight and a shooting in a parking lot on the 12600 block of Renton Avenue South.

According to Sergeant Ryan Abbott, no one was left at the scene on Renton Avenue South when deputies arrived.

A 24-year-old man died from gunshot wounds at a nearby McDonald’s on Rainier Avenue South in Renton. Abbott said the victim was brought to the restaurant by a family member.

A 36-year-old man was taken to Valley Medical Center in Renton with gunshot wounds but later succumbed to his injuries.

Two other people were shot and taken to the hospital. Abbott said their injuries are non-life threatening.

Abbott said three more people were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not shooting related.

No suspect description has been released, and investigators are looking into what caused the fight to break out.

At this time, officials are asking all people to avoid the areas where authorities are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.