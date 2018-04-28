× Train hits, kills pedestrian in Seattle

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating a deadly train accident in the SODO area. They say a pedestrian, sitting on railroad tracks, was hit and killed by a BNSF train late Friday night.

Seattle police responded to the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street just before midnight.

Police said the train was headed southbound between 1st Avenue South and 3rd Avenue South when it struck the victim, who died at the scene.

No other details about the victim have been released.