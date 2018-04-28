× Seahawks commit to run yet again, taking UW blocking tight end Will Dissly in fourth round

RENTON, Wash. – Think of all the money he’ll save on relocation costs.

The Seattle Seahawks worked to shore up both the run game and the tight end position Saturday, using their fourth-round pick of the NFL draft to select the University of Washington’s Will Dissly.

Dissly is 6-foot-4, 262 pounds, and known primarily for his blocking ability. He had 19 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns for the Huskies last season.

The Seahawks are following their on their promise to recommit to the run this offseason, adding Dissly with their third overall pick of the draft and San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny in the first round.

They also took USC defensive lineman Rasheem Green in the third round.

"We're gonna run the football if it's the last thing we do." -Someone inside the VMAC. I'm positive that someone is saying or thinking this. #Seahawks #NFLDraft — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) April 28, 2018

The tight end position thinned considerably in the offseason, as the Seahawks lost both Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson to free agency.

Pro Football Focus said Dissly stayed in pass protect on 78 snaps last season, and didn’t allow a single QB pressure.

In the 4th round, with pick 120 overall, the Seahawks select Washington TE Will Dissly. Dissly stayed in to pass protect on 78 snaps in 2017. He did not allow a single QB pressure for the draft class' highest pass-blocking efficiency at a perfect 100.0.#SeahawksDraft #NFLDraft — PFF SEA Seahawks (@PFF_Seahawks) April 28, 2018

The Seahawks still have four picks in the fifth round (141, 146, 156, 168), one in the sixth (186) and two in the seventh (220 and 226).