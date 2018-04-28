LIVE UPDATES: Day 3 of the Seattle Seahawks’ 2018 NFL Draft

RENTON, Wash. – If the Seattle Seahawks are still masters of the late rounds, Saturday could be a day that’s remembered for a long time.

After having just two picks in the first three rounds of the draft, the Seahawks have a whopping eight over the final four today … assuming, of course, that they don’t make any trades.

The breakdown: one pick in the fourth round (No. 120 overall), four picks in the fifth round (141, 146, 156, 168), one in the sixth (186) and two in the seventh (220 and 226).

The Seahawks picked up San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny in the first round, and USC defensive lineman Rahseem Green in the third.

Stay on this page all morning for live updates: