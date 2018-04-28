× Bellevue police officer arrested on domestic violence suspicion

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue police officer suspected in a domestic violence incident was arrested Saturday morning, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

The officer was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for an assault that investigators believe happened three weeks ago, on April 3rd, at City Hall.

The King County Sheriff’s office said the victim was the officers’ girlfriend at the time. She reported the assault on Friday.

The department is not disclosing the officer’s identity at this time, but described him as 48 years old and a 16-year veteran of the force.

That officer is on paid administrative leave.

King County Sheriff’s Office is taking the lead on the case to avoid conflicts of interest.