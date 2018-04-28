A Husky, a punter, a QB, a Griffin twin: Seahawks have most memorable draft day in years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks went out with a bang Saturday.

After a solid but mostly uneventful first two days in the NFL draft this week, the Seahawks made a splash with a flurry of memorable picks in the final four rounds.

In short order Saturday morning, the Seahawks picked a Husky, a punter, and, in one of the splashiest picks in recent memory, the one-handed linebacker twin brother of one of last year’s draft picks. And in the end, they wrapped things up by drafting a quarterback for the first time since Russell Wilson.

It was a fantastic day for Shaquill Griffin, whose twin brother, Shaquem, will join him next season as another piece in the Seahawks’ retooled defense.

It wasn’t such a great day for longtime Seahawks punter Jon Ryan, who likely saw his career in Seattle come to an end after Texas’ Michael Dickson, the best punter in the draft and one of the best punting prospects of all-time, was selected in the fifth round.

The Seahawks were so high on Dickson – and, more than likely, shedding Ryan’s contract - that they traded a seventh-rounder to Denver to move up seven spots and grab him at No. 149 overall.

The Seahawks made another fan-pleasing move when they picked Will Dissley, the University of Washington tight end, with their fourth-round pick. Dissley is known primarily for his blocking ability, and is another sign Pete Carroll is dead serious about returning to running the football.

Seattle ended its day doing something it's been hinting at: Drafting a quarterback. The Seahawks picked Florida International's Alex McGough with the No. 220 pick, giving them another option to back up Wilson.

McGough completed 807 of 1,335 passes over the course of his career, throwing for 9,091 yards and 65 touchdowns against 37 interceptions, and rushing for 535 yards and 16 more TDs.

In other picks Saturday:

Round 5, No. 146 overall: Tre Flowers, Oklahoma CB.

Round 5, No. 168 overall: Jamarco Jones, Ohio State OT.

Round 6, No. 186 overall: Jacob Martin, Temple defensive end.

The Seahawks selected San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny in the first round, and USC defensive lineman Rasheem Green in the third.

The Seahawks will get their first up-close-and-personal look at the new crop of players next weekend at rookie mini-camp.