Young teen found guilty in friend’s shooting death

KELSO, Wash. — A Kelso boy has been found guilty of second-degree manslaughter for accidentally shooting his friend to death in October.

The Daily News reports the teen was found guilty in the death of 13-year-old Edgar Vazquez Thursday after a three-day trial in Cowlitz Juvenile Court.

Cowlitz Superior Court Judge Marilyn Haan said of her verdict that there was not enough evidence to prove the boy acted recklessly, but she found that he acted with criminal negligence.

The boy expressed remorse during his testimony and said he loved Vazquez like a brother.

The teen, who was 13 at the time, accidentally shot Vazquez while the two were at the teen’s grandparents’ house. He immediately called 911, but police and emergency personnel found Vazquez dead at the scene.