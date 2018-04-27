× WSDOT maintenance work hurt in crash

RENTON, Wash. — A highway worker is in the hospital following an early morning accident in Renton.

WSDOT says a road maintenance truck was rear-ended on the southbound side of I-405 near northeast 30th street.

We’re told two two WSDOT trucks were involved in this crash, but only one worker was hurt.

His injuries are minor, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

WSDOT wants to remind drivers of being extra careful in work zones, and to watch for crews on the sides of the roads.