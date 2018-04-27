× Seahawks select USC defensive lineman Rasheem Green with third-round pick

RENTON, Wash. – With their second pick of the 2018 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks went back to work on the defense.

The Seahawks selected defensive lineman Rasheem Green out of Southern Cal in the third round Friday.

Green is a 6-foot-4, 275 pounder who can play defensive tackle or defensive end, but started all 14 games at tackle last season, being named All-Pac-12 in the process.

“That’s what my team asked me to do, so that’s what I did,” Green said during a call after he was draft Friday. “I personally prefer the outside, but I think I’m just as good on the inside as the outside.”

He had 12.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, and picked up 43 tackles total last season.

Here’s what NFLDraftScout.com’s Rob Rang, who is working as an analyst during the draft for Q13, had to say about Green:

Green has the size and athletic upside to warrant a high pick despite not playing with ideal consistency. Green’s size and strength allowed the Trojans to move him all over the defensive line in 2017, offering a combination of versatility and still untapped potential.

The Seahawks picked Green with the 79th overall pick after trading the 76th pick to the Steelers. They picked up a seventh-round pick for their trouble.

The Seahawks still have one pick in the fourth round (No. 120 overall), four picks in the fifth round (141, 146, 156, 168), one in the sixth (186) and two in the seventh (220 and 226).

The Seahawks picked San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny in the first round Thursday.