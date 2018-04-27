Seahawks enter Day 2 of draft in search of more picks

A video board displays an image of Rashaad Penny of San Diego State after he was picked #27 overall by the Seattle Seahawks during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. — The second day of the NFL draft will be another expedition for Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider, who is trying to fill a lengthy gap between picks.

The Seahawks enter Friday with just one pick — No. 76 overall in the third round. Seattle acquired the pick after trading down in the first round on Thursday and eventually drafting San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny at No. 27 overall.

Schneider said that filling the gap between pick No. 33 to start the second round and No. 76 will be a priority. But what Seattle can do to try and acquire a pick may be limited, short of making a massive move that would include trading a prominent player.

However many picks Seattle ends up with, expects the focus to be on the defensive side with needs for a defensive end/pass rusher and more depth in the secondary.

