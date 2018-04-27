× Seahawks, Byron Maxwell reportedly agree on 1-year deal

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks and Byron Maxwell have agreed on a 1-year deal worth up to $3 million with incentives, according to multiple league reports.

The deal was first reported by NFL.com and ESPN and also confirmed by The Seattle Times.

Maxwell, 30, was drafted by the Seahawks in 2011. He played in Seattle through 2014 before spending stints with Philadelphia and Miami.

Maxwell found his way back to Seattle last season after the Dolphins released him. He played the last six games in Richard Sherman’s cornerback spot after a season-ending injury.

The move means the Seahawks will return with the same three cornerbacks it ended the season with: Maxwell, Shaquill Griffin and Justin Coleman.