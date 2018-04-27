Car crashes head-on into school bus in Burien

Seahawks, Byron Maxwell reportedly agree on 1-year deal

Posted 11:55 AM, April 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:58AM, April 27, 2018

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 03: Cornerback Byron Maxwell #41 of the Seattle Seahawks makes an interception on a pass intended for wide receiver Nelson Agholor #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field on December 3, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr /Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks and Byron Maxwell have agreed on a 1-year deal worth up to $3 million with incentives, according to multiple league reports.

The deal was first reported by NFL.com and ESPN and also confirmed by The Seattle Times.

Maxwell, 30, was drafted by the Seahawks in 2011. He played in Seattle through 2014 before spending stints with Philadelphia and Miami.

Maxwell found his way back to Seattle last season after the Dolphins released him. He played the last six games in Richard Sherman’s cornerback spot after a season-ending injury.

The move means the Seahawks will return with the same three cornerbacks it ended the season with: Maxwell, Shaquill Griffin and Justin Coleman.

